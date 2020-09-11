To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

After sitting through virtual rose ceremonies and a few awkward group dates in lockdown, last night's episode of The Bachelor saw the contestants return to the mansion.

Walking straight back into another cocktail party, things soon turned south when contestants Roxi Kenny and Juliette Herrera clashed... again.

Eventually, with her suitcase in hand, Roxi decided to depart the reality show.

﻿

WATCH: The Bachelor's Locky Gilbert decorates a cake while answering rapid-fire questions. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

"I think it was just built up drama that became a bit unbearable," Roxi told Mamamia after her exit.

"It was a pretty toxic environment for me and I wasn't behaving in a way that I was happy with. I thought it was best for me and my mental health to get out of there."

Roxi's exit was dramatic to say the least, but it was ultimately an off-camera comment which led to her decision to leave the show.

"[Juliette] was kind of poking and prodding me for the most part," the 29-year-old explained.

"When we went into the bedroom to get away from it all, [Juliette] followed me in there and said a comment which was kind of the straw that broke the camel's back that pushed me to exit," she continued.

"I think [that comment] is probably what viewers didn't see, which was the main reason for me leaving."

While Roxi didn't share Juliette's comment that led to her departure, a source speaking to The Wash claimed: "Juliette said something like, 'We all know you sleep with everyone' and walked out. Roxi was furious."