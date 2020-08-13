Let us present our theory that proves Bella 100 per cent, hands down wins The Bachelor.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

The Bachelor is back. And my goodness, the first episode did not disappoint.

We were introduced to 23 women, including one wearing a penguin suit, and another who believed she was under attack because of the colour of her... hair.

But besides the copious amounts of entertainment, there were a few sparks between Locky and the ladies. One in particular, that has us convinced about who the winner is.

Let us explain.

Throughout last night's episode, our Bachelor Locky met many women. And most of the time, we would get a little glimpse of them and then it was onto the next.

But not with Bella.

The last woman to meet Locky was 25-year-old marketing manager Bella Varelis.