Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: Roxi just stormed off the show and precisely no one is surprised.

Ooooh.

Osher has no time for bullsh*t tonight.

We open on the women returning to the mansion.

Irena and Locky mack on for about five minutes while Osher awkwardly waits in the bushes.

Within two minutes of the cocktail party starting, Roxi and Juliette are fighting with each other. Tbh it's the only thing about 2020 that isn't UNEXPECTED and UNPRECEDENT at this point.

Rhonda is definitely going to make an appearance tonight.

PLOT TWIST.

Bella arrives at the cocktail party and greets everyone except her former (?) bestie Irena.

It turns out it's hard to be best friends AND date the same guy on a reality TV show in the middle of a pandemic. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Bella takes half the women away for a chat and tells them she can't be friends with Irena anymore because Irena is "exaggerating" her connection with Locky.

She says Irena is "toxic" and "grinds her gears" and Irena tells the other women she "feels sick".

Locky meets Bec in real life for the first time and they bond over their "adventures" and cliff thinks etc, etc.

Osher enters and explains that Locky will be handing out a single date card at the cocktail party.

As soon as Osher skips away, Locky takes Irena for a chat, while Bella has a lil b*tch about her.

After macking on with Locky, Irena takes Bella for a chat. They discuss how hard it is when there's a global pandemic and you're both dating the same bloke during lockdown and somehow Osher Gunsberg is involved. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

There's some kind of conflict about who called Locky or who Locky called and then Bella pulls a Rhonda and storms off while calling Irena a "manipulative little b*tch".