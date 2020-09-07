Selling Sunset is all about flogging million dollar properties in the Hollywood Hills, but have you ever wondered what the homes of the real estate agents selling them are like?

Because that’s literally all we can think about.

So, we’ve done some major scrolling, screenshotting and general snooping of the cast’s homes so you can have a sneak peek inside.

Selling Sunset Maya Vander House Tour

The beloved ‘mum’ of the group, Maya, splits her time between LA and Miami with her husband and two children. She recently shared a house tour of her LA home with Cosmopolitan UK, which means we get to snoop inside too!

Maya's guest bedroom. Image: Cosmopolitan UK.

Maya's kitchen. Image: Cosmopolitan UK.