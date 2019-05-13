As a university student, Ted Bundy worked at a suicide hotline. It made him a 'better' killer.

In Netflix’s Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, we learn that the serial killer, who murdered at least 30 women, worked at Seattle’s Suicide Hotline Crisis Centre while studying psychology at the University of Washington.

This is where he met and worked with author Ann Rule, who wrote the seminal The Stranger Beside Me.

While this particular job might seem completely at odds with the person Bundy was, it may have made him a ‘better’ killer.

Speaking to Women’s Health, psychologist Darrel Turner, PhD, said: “I’m not surprised that he worked at a suicide hotline.

“Psychopaths will very often put themselves in a position to, in a weird way, learn what normal people are like so they can blend in better by faking emotions that they learn from other people.”

Turner says that Bundy’s work there would have given him insight into what people need to hear and feel in order to be persuaded.

He added: “As someone who made a life study of manipulating other people, I think it makes sense that he would get a job like that.

“There’s this grandiose sense of self that comes along with psychopathy.

“This sense that you are someone special and that you are a powerful person and a need to feel powerful and a need to feel control, and so I think that working at a suicide hotline satisfied that need in Bundy, as well.”

“It’s absolutely a possibility that it made him a better serial killer.”

Over the years, countless experts have studied Bundy, to try to figure out why he became a serial killer.