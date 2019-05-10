Why did Ted Bundy become a serial killer? Some experts think they know.

Netflix’s new biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, has thrust serial killer Ted Bundy and his crimes back into the spotlight.

And when watching the story of a man who murdered at least 30 women and described himself as “the coldest son of a b*tch you’ve ever seen”, there’s just one question at the forefront of everyone’s mind: Why would anyone do something so heinous?

Over the years, countless experts have studied Bundy and his crimes to try to find an answer to that question.

Here are some of the more prominent theories about why Ted Bundy became a serial killer:

1. His childhood.

In another Netflix series, The Ted Bundy Tapes, we heard a lot more about Bundy’s boyhood, which he painted as idyllic.

But according to psychiatrist Al Carlisle, who carried out a 90-day psychological assessment on Bundy while he was in prison, it was actually ‘lonely’ and could be what lead to his ‘psychopathic tendencies.’

Speaking to A&E Real Crime, Carlisle said, “If early in life a person is lonely and doesn’t fit in and is empty, they begin to look for some way to undo that, to satisfy their loneliness. And they turn to fantasy to comfort themselves. This is what happened with Bundy.”

That loneliness may have been partly down to Bundy’s unusual family set-up. According to Investigation Discovery, he grew up thinking his biological parents were his grandparents, and that his mum was his older sister.

According to Carlisle, finding out the truth years later had a big impact on Bundy.

Bundy’s first signs of criminal behaviour were in his teens when he began peeping in windows and shoplifting.

2. A bad breakup.

At the University of Washington, Bundy met his first girlfriend, Diane Edwards, who is often referred to as her alias Stephanie Brooks.

“The relationship I had with Diane had a lasting impact on me,” Bundy said in The Ted Bundy Tapes.

“She’s a beautifully dressed, beautiful girl. Very personable. Nice car, great parents.

“So for a first-time girlfriend, you know, it was really not so bad.”