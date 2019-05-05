The real life faces behind Netflix's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

If you consider yourself a true crime fan, you probably watched Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the highly-anticipated Ted Bundy Netflix movie, the moment it dropped on the streaming service this weekend.

Starring Zac Efron as the world’s most notorious serial killer, the film follows the story of a man whose personality, good looks and social graces defied the serial killer stereotype and allowed him to hide in plain sight as he committed his many brutal murders before being caught in 1978.

Watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile below. Post continues after video…

The mass murderer, kidnapper, and rapist, was responsible for the deaths of at least 30 people during the 1970s.

In the years following the capture of Bundy, who infamously escaped from prison twice, he received the death sentence three times at separate trials.

Finally, after years of lengthy appeals, a date was set for his execution by electric chair – January 24, 1989.

The Netflix movie takes its title – Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile – from the words of judge John Edward Cowart who sentenced Bundy to death.

It sheds light on the many people embroiled in Bundy’s case and personal life, from his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, to Judge Cowart himself.

So, as we so often find ourselves wondering after watching any true crime re-imagining, what do the real-life counterparts of the characters actually look like?

We’ve done the image searches for you:

Ted Bundy