"I didn't feel scared." Lily Collins believes the ghosts of Ted Bundy's victims visited her.

For Lily Collins, preparing for a difficult role is nothing new.

In 2017, she battled her own demons with anorexia and bulimia in order to portray Ellen, a 20-year-old woman battling an eating disorder in the Netflix film To The Bone.

But during her preparation for her role as Ted Bundy’s girlfriend, Liz Kloepfer, in the Netflix original Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, it wasn’t her personal demons she was dealing with, but the ghosts of more than 30 of Ted Bundy’s victims.

Speaking to The Guardian, the 30-year-old British actress said she would wake up at 3:05am every single night while she was preparing for the role.

“I would go downstairs and have a cup of tea, trying to figure out why I had woken up again… I started being woken up by flashes of images, like the aftermath of a struggle,” she said in the interview.

The actress, who is the daughter of Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, said that when the waking became a pattern, she took to the internet for answers.

“I discovered that 3am is the time when the veil between the realms is the thinnest and one can be visited,” she said, prompting her to believe that it was the victims of Ted Bundy trying to reach out to her.

The actress insisted it wasn’t a scary experience, saying she felt supported by the experience.

“I didn’t feel scared – I felt supported. I felt like people were saying: ‘We’re here listening. We’re here to support. Thank you for telling the story’,” she said.