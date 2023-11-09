The fraught history of Taylor Swift's girl gang.

Taylor Swift is pretty busy these days, but if she happens to find a spare moment, I would really appreciate a list of New York City restaurant recommendations.

Because no one does a dinner date quite like she does.

In 2023, restaurant hopping seems to have become her favourite hobby, alongside performing more than 50 three-hour concert shows and adopting divorcees.

Each time she's seen coming and going from restaurants, she's arm-in-arm with friends. Following her breakup from Joe Alwyn in April (yes, it does feel like a million years ago), Swift appeared on the streets with a group of besties: Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Este, Alana and Danielle Haim. Since then, she's walked in and out of restaurants with everyone from Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Greta Gerwig to Brittany Mahomes (the wife of new boyfriend Travis Kelce's teammate, Patrick Mahomes).

The most reported-on outings have featured Sophie Turner, whose appearances have coincided perfectly with her divorce from Joe Jonas. The same Joe Jonas that really ignited the public's obsession with Swift's dating life, because they dated as teenagers and when they broke up, she publicly dragged him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Adding to the fun was that, at the most recent dinner outing on November 4, Turner and Swift were joined by other friends including Hadid and Selena Gomez.

Hadid dated Jonas in 2015, whilst Gomez dated his brother Nick when they were teenagers.

Four Jonas exes at a table? Kind of legendary. If the old superstition that your left ear burns hot when someone is talking poorly about you is, in fact, true, here's hoping Joe and Nick had ice packs handy.