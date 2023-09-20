Sophie Turner's PR just made the greatest move of all time.

Turner, of course, has recently split from Jonas after four years of marriage. They share two daughters.

In the days before and after their official announcement, tabloids were chock-full of 'sources' laying the blame with Turner - first, she had left Jonas to care for his own children while she worked in the UK. Then their 'lifestyles' didn't align, because she was a party girl. Next came a truly bizarre claim that Jonas had 'seen or heard' Turner do something in 'ring camera' footage that was the final straw.

Demonising the mother is a very antiquated PR move and thankfully, almost nobody was buying it. Instead, it backfired on Jonas. Viral TikToks called him out for perpetuating sexism. Others dug through his past to find holes in the story. Mostly, everyone just thought he was lame.

Meanwhile, Turner and her camp remained quiet besides the joint statement she and Jonas released claiming amicability.

Enter: a perfectly crafted New York City pap pic, arm-in-arm with the most famous women in the world right now.

Who also happens to be your ex's ex.

Remember the revenge dress move? That's pretty old-school these days (not to mention steeped in toxic diet culture). But the revenge pic? The revenge pose? The revenge friendship?

An inspired choice.

It says much more than any planted PR 'source' ever could and learns into a much nicer narrative about female friendship and solidarity — without Turner (or her 'sources' even having to utter a word about her ex) — all with a level of trolling that is objectively hilarious.