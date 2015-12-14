The darker side of Taylor Swift and her Girl Squad.

Taylor’s friendship is cool and powerful. Lena Dunham says so. Again, that discomfort creeps in.

Sure, watching Taylor Swift’s Girl Squad dominate does not upset anyone or make them angry, but it is disquieting.

Not alarming, but unsettling.

Or perhaps not. Maybe this whole thing isn’t uncomfortable for everyone.

Maybe it’s only uncomfortable for some people.

Maybe it’s only uncomfortable for the people who find this behaviour all too familiar.

Anyone who has ever been bullied by a group of girls or women has seen this behaviour before. There is a group and you’re either in it, or you’re out of it. More often than not, there’s a girl at the centre who decides who is in and who is out. She decides what is fun and what is boring; what is acceptable and what is not.

Invariably, she looks a particular way. She tends to have it going on the conventional sense. The girls or women around her love her style and strive to copy it.

And for some reason you can’t really fathom, you want to be in this group, because you know it must feel good. It must feel good to be special. It must feel warm to be on the inside.

When you know this feeling, when you watch it playing out, you see Taylor Swift’s Girl Squad not as an inclusive friendship group, but as a gang. A gang to which you don’t belong, but which you desperately wish you did. As Megan Garber said in The Atlantic, “It’s not just a group, but a group that is powerful and meaningful in its very groupiness.”

Not everyone will feel this way when they look at Taylor Swift’s girl squad. But some people will. There is a secret language of people who have been bullied. Behaviours that are familiar. Signs and signals that only you pick up. Subtle hints that trigger something inside you that you thought had been put away years ago.

This isn’t Taylor’s fault that she is beautiful and popular. But she does nothing to democratise her “squad”.

At a recent stop on her 1989 World Tour she called down to her fans from the runway, “If you’re feeling down about yourself, don’t look at Instagram… Instagram is nothing but a highlight reel.”

But what she could more accurately have said is: “If you’re feeling down about yourself, don’t look at my Instagram.” Yes, Instagram is a curated space where we show the best of our lives, but if Swift knows how influential her social media profile is, then it would take very little to show both sides of her life. The good and the bad. The loved-up and the lonely.