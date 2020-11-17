Her name was Celeste. She is the 45th woman to be killed by violence in Australia in 2020.

This post deals with violence against women and might be triggering for some readers.

At 4:10am on Monday morning 23-year-old Celeste Manno was found dead in her Melbourne home.

According to the Herald Sun, the criminology and psychology student's mother was inside the Mernda home when her daughter was attacked. But according to those who have heard the horrifying story, there was nothing she could do.

It is unclear how the alleged killer got inside the home, but photos from the crime scene show a smear of blood on a fence at the side of the property.

Watch: Women And Violence: The Hidden Numbers.



Video via Mamamia.

A 35-year-old man was arrested by police not long after the murder, with reports he drove himself the three minutes from Celeste's home to the local police station.

He worked with her at a local call centre, but according to Celeste's godmother she hardly knew him. She certainly wasn't in a relationship with him.

Relatives suspect he'd been stalking the house.

Celeste is the 45th known victim of violence against women in Australia in 2020, according to the tally kept by feminist activist group Destroy the Joint.