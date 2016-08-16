Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez embroiled in nasty public battle.

Move aside Kimye and Taylor Swift, there’s a new celebrity feud in town. And we have to admit, this one hurts just a little bit more.

Exes Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are currently locked in an Instagram comments war, and it’s getting nastier by the hour. It all started when Bieber slammed his fans for spamming his rumoured new girlfriend, 17-year-old Sofia Richie, with messages of hate.

I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 13, 2016 at 10:34pm PDT

“I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate this is getting out of hand,” Justin captioned the snap. “If you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like.” While Justin does have a point, his ex-girlfriend, fellow singer Selena Gomez, also offered up her two cents on the matter.