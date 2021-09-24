Linda Evangelista was one of the world's most famous faces. 5 years ago, she became a recluse.

In her lawsuit, Evangelista alleges she experienced PAH after undergoing multiple CoolSculpting procedures between 2015 and 2016 to reduce fat on her thighs, abdomen, back, flanks and chin. She claims she was not informed of the risks and that corrective surgery was unable to fix the issue.

She is seeking $US50 million (AU$68 million) in damages for lost income and emotional distress.

"PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing," Evangelista wrote.

"In the process, I have become a recluse.

"With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story. I'm so tired of living this way.

"I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer."

Her statement was met with comments of encouragement from several former colleagues, including Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell.

"I applaud you for your courage and strength to share your experience and not be held hostage by it anymore, Campbell commented on Evangelista's Instagram statement. "You know I love you. We love you, and [are] here for you always. Right by your side.

"I can’t imagine the pain you [have] gone through mentally these past 5 years. Your [sic] free of it now. Remember who you are and what you have achieved and your influence and all the lives of people you have touched. [You are] still doing so to this very day by sharing your story. Proud of you and support you every step of the way."

Linda Evangelista: beauty queen to fashion royalty.

Linda Evangelista was discovered at a beauty pageant she didn't win.

It was Miss Teen Niagara, 1981, and the 16-year-old from St. Catherine's, Ontario, caught the eye of a scout from Elite Model Management. Though she accepted the scout's card, Evangelista's strict Catholic parents made her wait two years before calling.

It was a dream realised for the teenager.

Fashion obsessed from a young age, she was known to accessorise her school uniform with headbands and cowboy boots, and would beg her mother for new outfits.

"I decided when I was twelve that [modelling is] what I wanted to do, and I count my blessings that I got to realise my dreams," she said in 2006. "Being a rock star was out of the question. I can’t sing."

After being signed to Elite, Evangelista's career took off. Within just a few years, she booked campaigns in New York and Paris, and appeared in the pages of Vogue.

'The Trinity' of supermodels: Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington. Image: Getty.