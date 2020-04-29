Lyme disease and famous partners: Inside the luxurious lives of the Hadid family.

The Hadid family have become some of the most famous names in modelling in the past decade, with siblings Gigi, Bella and Anwar all landing major runway and campaign jobs and a combined net worth of more than US$58 million.

They’re the children of Dutch model Yolanda Hadid and Jordanian-American real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, who married in 1994, and are both famous in their own rights.

From modelling careers to reality TV shows and advocacy for Lyme disease, the family are very busy, and lead very public lives.

The Hadids are extremely close, with all members regularly posting tributes and photos of each other on social media.

Here is what you need to know about each of them.

Gigi Hadid.

Gigi, born Jelena Noura Hadid in 1995, began modelling when she was two years old with Baby Guess, before stopping to concentrate on her education. In 2011, Gigi returned to modeling, with her breakthrough coming after her New York Fashion Week debut in 2014.

Since then she’s walked for major designers including Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Versace, Balmain, appeared on Vogue covers around the world, and walked in three Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows.

After moving to New York for her career, Gigi was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disease which destroys the thyroid.

“Most people get Hashimoto’s when they are middle-aged. I got it very early,” Gigi told Elle in March 2019. “In high school, I had a lot of water retention. Even after extra workouts, I had bloat that wouldn’t go away. And I was always tired. That was tough.”