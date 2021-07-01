Should I Watch It? Starstruck, the new series that's like Notting Hill meets Broad City.

For more TV and movie recommendations, visit our Should I Watch It? hub page and sign up to our Should I Watch It? newsletter.

In the opening scene of ABC's new romantic comedy Starstruck, Rose Matafeo's character Jessie stumbles into the men's bathroom at a nightclub on New Year's Eve.

After peeing and reenacting the iconic line from the Bond franchise, she washes her hands at the sink.

A man walks out of a cubicle and starts to wash his hands in the next sink.

"What were you doing in there?" she asks him.

"Peeing," he replies.

"But you can pee standing up?" she states.

"I treated myself to sit down one," he replies.

"You would look a gift pee horse in the mouth?" she slurs, and he laughs.

Video via HBO Max

It's a bloody cute scene and a good indicator of what the series is like.

It's a goofy millennial romantic comedy, with relatable characters and many laugh out loud moments.

Below, I break down what the series is about and give my verdict on whether you should watch it:

What is Starstruck about?

Starstruck was created by New Zealand comedian and actor, Rose Matafeo.

She plays Jessie in the series, a millennial ex-pat living in London and trying to make ends meet with a handful of casual, dead-end jobs.