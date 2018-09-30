EXCLUSIVE: Watch Serena Williams sing "I Touch Myself" naked for breast cancer awareness.

You’re about to see Serena Williams like you’ve never seen her before.

Nude.

Singing.

And, erm, touching herself.

You see, Serena Williams is the face of a new Berlei bra ad which aims to raise awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer.

Watch the exclusive clip of Serena singing ‘I Touch Myself’…

In the video, the US Open star strips down and sings The Divinyls’ 90’s power ballad, I Touch Myself.

In the ad, Serena Williams holds her breasts, to encourage women to check their boobs for early signs of breast cancer.

In addition to the video, Serena Williams is also the face of Berlei’s new snakeskin print bra, “The Chrissy“.

The Chrissy Bra is named after Chrissy Amphlett, front woman of Australian band The Divinyls’, who lost her battle to breast cancer in 2013.

Created as part of the I Touch Myself Project, the words ‘I Touch Myself’ are printed on the bra, to remind women to regularly check their breasts.

“I’m really passionate about women’s health and just speaking up for women,” Williams recently told Mia Freedman in an exclusive No Filter interview, recorded just three days after the US Open final.

Williams explained on the podcast that Amphlett was also involved in a campaign to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of breast cancer.

“Early detection can literally save your life,” she said.

Listen to Mia’s full conversation with Serena Williams below, or subscribe to the No Filter podcast here.

“I just thought – wow – this was something I wanted to get involved in – because it was a great cause – and I wanted to be able to continue to champion her message.

“Sometimes you have to be able to say a message loud and clear – in order to get it through,” she explained.

“And the way that Berlei wanted to do the ad was super intimate and super loud, and it would really create a lot of attention for a good cause.”