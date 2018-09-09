sports

Everything you need to know about Naomi Osaka, the 20yo who just won her first grand slam.

Born in 1997, 20-year-old Naomi Osaka has just won her first Grand Slam, becoming Japan’s first grand slam title winner.

After defeating Serena Williams to win the US Open title, the Osaka born tennis player successfully beat her tennis idol, who has won 23 major championships.

Osaka was born to a Japanese mother and a Haitian father and moved to New York aged three. She turned professional aged 15 in 2013.

 

She entered her first grand slam as a qualifier at the Australian Open in 2016, beating 18th-seeded Elina Svitolina in the second round but lost to former champion Victoria Azarenka in the next round.

Later that year, Osaka cracked the world top 100 for the first time, and was named 2016 WTA “Newcomer of the Year” after making third-round appearances at three Grand Slams and reaching her first WTA final.

In 2018, Osaka won her first WTA title in Indian Wells, and beat Maria Sharapova, Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep along the way.

After successfully beating Serena Williams at the US Open, Naomi Osaka is now number 7 in the world.

With AAP. 

