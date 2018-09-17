"I just don’t understand." Serena Williams speaks for the first time about US Open drama.

Serena Williams has spoken out for the first time since her US Open on-court drama, once again calling for men and women to be treated equally in tennis.
The headlines following this year’s US Open women’s singles final were dominated by an argument Williams had with umpire Carlos Ramos, eclipsing the first grand slam win of Japan’s Naomi Osaka.
Williams was furious when she was given a coaching violation early in the second set after a hand gesture from her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
She was docked a point for a second violation when she smashed her racket after dropping serve at 3-3.
She then received a game penalty for her outburst in which she called Ramos a “thief”, putting Osaka within one game of winning.
Williams used her post-match press conference to suggest men avoid punishment for similar on-court behaviour.
Following the game, Mouratoglou told ESPN he had been giving Williams instructions but believed she had not heard them.
In an interview with The Project, which will air in full on Sunday, Williams remained defiant.
By most of her peer's accounts that I've heard, Serena is a lovely person.
Serena just wasn't this day. She had a shocker, broke several rules, kept doubling down on her errors and rudeness, disrespecting the umpire and subjected him to an international furore. The umpire has the final call. It really is that simple in sport.
The extremity of that tantrum deserved punishment and the contortions that people are putting themselves through to exonerate her are something to behold.
She may be an exemplary person, she may be a fantastic role model for black people and women, but on that day, she thoroughly earned her punishment and when I read about her complete lack of repentance or for her antics or empathy for the scrutiny and vitriol she has brought upon that hapless, underpaid umpire, I just shake my head.
SW talks about being treated differently If she was a man, but as asking yourself honestly, if this was so, would there be attempts to say, well, he's just become a father, so we should cut him a break? Would there be any conjecture, whatsoever, as to whether this was bad on-court behaviour?
Whether Williams got benefit from the coaching or not is not the point. The point is he coached her.
Some of the code violations given out by Ramos over the last 2 years:
2017 - Djokovic - time violation on a serve
2018 - Djokovic - slamming his racquet
2017 - Nadal - time violation on serve
2016 - Kyrgios - yelling at towel boy
2016 - Murray - code violation for saying 'stupid umpiring'
2017 - Murray - playing too slowly
In addition to that men had 86 code violations at the 2018 US Open while women had 22. I'd need more info into what they were for to determine any sexism but I can't find that info yet.
and the umpire got paid a few hundred dollars for the day's work (including being accused of being a thief in amongst a general public denigration by a world wide celebrity) and the loser of the match got paid over a million dollars.