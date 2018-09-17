"I just don’t understand." Serena Williams speaks for the first time about US Open drama.

Serena Williams has spoken out for the first time since her US Open on-court drama, once again calling for men and women to be treated equally in tennis.

The headlines following this year’s US Open women’s singles final were dominated by an argument Williams had with umpire Carlos Ramos, eclipsing the first grand slam win of Japan’s Naomi Osaka.

Williams was furious when she was given a coaching violation early in the second set after a hand gesture from her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

She was docked a point for a second violation when she smashed her racket after dropping serve at 3-3.

She then received a game penalty for her outburst in which she called Ramos a “thief”, putting Osaka within one game of winning.

Williams used her post-match press conference to suggest men avoid punishment for similar on-court behaviour.

Following the game, Mouratoglou told ESPN he had been giving Williams instructions but believed she had not heard them.

In an interview with The Project, which will air in full on Sunday, Williams remained defiant.