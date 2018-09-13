What Serena Williams whispered to Naomi Osaka as the crowd booed after her US Open win.

It was an emotional moment for both Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka as the 20-year-old was awarded her US Open trophy on Saturday.
A section of the crowd could be heard booing after the Japan-born player’s 6-2, 6-4 victory, which was marred by Williams’ various run-ins with umpire Carlos Ramos over code violations.
There on the podium, Williams whispered something to her visibly upset opponent. Now, Osaka has shared what that was.
Speaking on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the young Grand Slam champion told Degeneres that her idol had attempted to comfort her.
"She said that she was proud of me and that I should know that the crowd wasn’t booing at me."
Top Comments
It's sad that the media was more about Serena's temper tantrum than Naomi's victory. However, she has always (as far as I recall) been gracious to her opponents in victory and defeat.
What a hypocrite is Serena Williams.
The US Open is very tribal and supports its superstars to the hilt. And Serena thrives on that adulation.
The Williams behaviour, on court, created this crowd response and she is beyond hypocrisy in making these statements to Osaka.
She created the conditions...with her Prima Donna behaviour...that led to this crowd behaviour and took away the glory from the outstanding victory of the 20 year old.
It must be all about Serena!
You sound a little bit ignorant. The crowd is grown and they do as they please. Serena can't make anyone do anything except for her daughter. And if the crowd decided to get mad because Serena was mad, then that's there following ways to blame, not her.