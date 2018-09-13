What Serena Williams whispered to Naomi Osaka as the crowd booed after her US Open win.

It was an emotional moment for both Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka as the 20-year-old was awarded her US Open trophy on Saturday.

A section of the crowd could be heard booing after the Japan-born player’s 6-2, 6-4 victory, which was marred by Williams’ various run-ins with umpire Carlos Ramos over code violations.

There on the podium, Williams whispered something to her visibly upset opponent. Now, Osaka has shared what that was.

Speaking on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the young Grand Slam champion told Degeneres that her idol had attempted to comfort her.

"She said that she was proud of me and that I should know that the crowd wasn’t booing at me."