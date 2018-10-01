Why Serena Williams refused to use the term ‘postpartum depression’.

In August this year, Serena Williams started a conversation we don’t have often enough in public.

In an interview with Mamamia, Williams shared why she posted an emotional and heartfelt Instagram post about her “postpartum emotions” after her pregnancy. In the post, she opened up about not feeling like a good mum, not believing she was doing enough for her baby and her struggle to find balance in her life.

It’s something many mothers struggle with, unfortunately often in silence.

In her post, the 37-year-old told other women she knew they were going through the same thing – and that it was totally normal.

Talking to Mia Freedman on the No Filter podcast, Williams spoke of how important she believed these types of conversations to be, and why she chose the words “postpartum feelings”.

“I felt like it was really important to talk about because a lot of people feel like the word depression is bad and just because you’re going through things, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s depression,” she explained to Freedman.

“I thought it was important to say something that a lot of people could relate to and understand. Just like the Berlei campaign ‘I Touch Myself’, it’s really something that I know so many women can relate and so many women can understand, and hey, it might not be the most comfortable thing to talk about.”