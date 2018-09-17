"I am truly perplexed." Serena Williams' husband rips into an Australian newspaper editor.

Husband of tennis superstar Serena Williams, Alex Ohanian Sr, has responded to the controversial cartoon of his wife at the US Open that was drawn by Mark Knight and published by Australian newspaper the Herald Sun last week.

In an angry tweet, Ohanian called the cartoon of Williams “racist and misogynistic”, but directed his comment not to Knight, but to the newspaper’s editor, Damon Johnston, who had publicly defended the publication.

Ohanian, a co-founder of website Reddit, wrote:

“I am truly perplexed to learn this editor of the Australian newspaper behind the blatantly racist & misogynistic cartoon of my wife is a ‘Male Champion of Change” … Is this supposed to be satire, too?”

In an unexpected but significant move, Ohanian also tagged Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner Elizabeth Broderick in the tweet.