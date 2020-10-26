Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: The celebrities are starting to look utterly... broken.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

It's week two of SAS Australia and the celebrities are starting to look utterly... broken.

We open on base camp, where the recruits are preparing to face thick piles of mud, a bunch of angry, potty-mouthed British men, and a healthy dose of psychological trauma.

Now that the "physically weak" contestants have left, Angry James Bond tells the group that it's time to start "chipping them off psychologically". Cool.

WTF IS THIS SHOW?

For their first task, the group are given a crash course in the rules of combat/guns/murder. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

They all look hilariously confused.

Especially the Honey Badger, who is deep in thought about whether he should give his next rose to Ali Oetjen or Angry James Bond.

"Where's Osher though?"