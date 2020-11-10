Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: NO. THEY’RE GOING TO MURDER FIRASS.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

Goodness.

We open on base camp, where the celebrities are sleeping peacefully in their freezing cold dorm room.

But the silence doesn't last long.

Instead, the angry British men burst into the dorm room to randomly attack the celebrities... with guns.

The recruits rush to an evacuation assembly point but after trailing behind the rest of the group, Candice is detained in the dorm room by the angry British men.

After noticing that Candice is missing, Firass runs away to rescue her, which seems totally unnecessary, but okay. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Oh... dear.

The angry British men have noticed that naughty boy Firass is missing. And they aren't happy, thank you very much.

WHERE ARE YOU GOING PLS?