Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: These challenges are getting... out of hand.

Welcome.

We've made it to the halfway point on SAS Australia.

We open on base camp, where the celebrities are eating what can only be described as... complete and utter slop.

Why does it look... grey? While eating their breakfast slop, Merrick attempts to predict what the celebrities will face for today's challenge.

"It'll be being chucked out of a helicopter into the snow," he says.

"Then you have to swim through the snow and then crawl through gravel until you have taken off your own genitalia and nipples."