'We're not friends anymore.' All the SAS Australia behind-the-scenes gossip in one place.

This week, we found ourselves enthralled by a show in which Schapelle Corby fought a former Bachelorette and the Honey Badger shivered like nobody ever has before.

Channel 7's SAS Australia is uncomfortable and weird and we can't look away.

It's only just begun, but there have already been a series of rumours and behind-the-scenes information to come out from the show. We've rounded them up into one handy place... because we all enjoy seeing celebs journey towards 'finding themselves', but we also unashamedly love the gossip pls.

What really happened in the Sabrina Federick v Honey Badger fight.

One of the first day 'activities' was a... physical fight. Did we mention this show was weird?

Anyway, AFLW player Sabrina Frederick was given the opportunity to choose the opponent she would face. So naturally, she chose the largest, fittest 100 kilogram man (who also happened to be Australia's least favourite Bachelor). ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

A perfectly sensible choice, hey.

Anyway, Honey Badger Nick Cummins certainly didn't hold back his punches and initially overpowered Frederick, before she managed to get a few decent shots in. It was one of the episode's most uncomfortable moments, but Frederick was praised for her bravery in choosing to take on the toughest opponent.

On Instagram, she made it clear fighting Cummins was 100 per cent her decision.