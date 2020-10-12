Ali Oetjen and the Honey Badger are getting cosy on SAS Australia, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Ali Oetjen and the Honey Badger are supposedly getting ~very cosy~ on the set of SAS Australia.

It looks like Ali Oetjen and Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins have been getting close on the set of upcoming reality show, SAS Australia, and this makes a lot of sense.

The pair are appearing on the new endurance series alongside a group of Aussie celebs but according to New Idea, they took an immediate liking to each other.

“Nick is definitely Ali’s type in every way,” a source told New Idea.

“I could totally see these two together.”

Ali recently broke up with her long-term boyfriend, Taite Radley leaving her open to finding someone new.

We could really get behind this Bachie-crossover couple.

2. Take a look inside Anna Heinrich’s Bachelor baby shower.

Season one Bachelor winner Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards are welcoming their first baby girl into the world and have marked their third trimester with a very elaborate, and very beautiful, baby shower.