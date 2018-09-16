Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Phoebe Burgess’ conspicuous absence from Stakes Day in the wake of her husband’s sexting scandal.

Phoebe Burgess pulled the plug on her appearance at Colgate Optic White Stakes Day on Saturday, after it was revealed her husband, NRL player Sam Burgess, was involved in sending unsolicited nude photos to a woman in May.

Last week, the recipient of the photos claimed the Rabbitohs had not investigated the incident following her initial email, in which she said she felt ‘violated and uncomfortable’, other than an acknowledgement of her complaint.

On Friday night, The Daily Telegraph revealed the naked photos were sent to a 23-year-old woman without consent from Sam’s Facebook account during a video call.

It has not been confirmed whether he was one of the men in the footage, which showed one player exposing his backside, and another his genitals.

Sam’s wife Phoebe is currently expecting her second child, and a friend told The Sunday Telegraph she chose to skip Stakes Day because “the stress would have been all too much”.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, Phoebe didn’t attend Sam’s semi-final match at ANZ Stadium on Saturday night, either.

Phoebe and Sam were married in 2015 and have a nineteen-month old daughter, Poppy Alice.

2. Blake Lively’s embarrassing red carpet moment.