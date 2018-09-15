The other innocent woman at the centre of Sam Burgess' sexting scandal: his pregnant wife.

Sam Burgess is one of the best players in Rugby League and one of the toughest forwards in the history of the South Sydney Rabbitohs. After signing a new four-year contract this month, he’s the club’s $3.2 million man.

But today all that is under threat.

The 29-year-old father of one has been unmasked by News Corp as one of the Rabbitohs players involved in a damning team sexting scandal.

According to The Daily Telegraph, 29-year-old Burgess was among a group of players who exposed themselves, without consent, to a 23-year-old women in a series of video chats – an exchange, she said, that left her feeling “violated and uncomfortable”.

The woman, who has not been identified, shared screenshots of the footage reportedly taken the evening of May 26, in which a man flashes his backside and another shows his bare torso and genitals.

While their faces are reportedly obscured, the woman claims the footage came from a verified Facebook account in Sam Burgess’ name.

As the headlines mount, it’s hard not to think of the other unwitting woman at the centre of this mess. Burgess’ pregnant wife, Phoebe.

The pair announced on June 24 that they are expecting their second child – a little brother for then 17-month-old, Poppy.

The former television presenter, who was fourteen weeks along at the time, told Mamamia at the time that the pregnancy had come as a wonderful surprise to them both.

“It is awesome,” she said. “We’re honestly over the moon.”