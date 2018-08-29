I watched To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before twice in one weekend. And then I watched it again the next weekend.

It’s SO GOOD and yes okay I am definitely in love with Peter Kavinsky.

Following the film’s insane popularity, directer Susan Johnson has been sharing behind the scene info (and her hopes for a sequel!).

One small part in the movie has captured fans’ attention, and Susan just spilled the deets.

You see, Lara Jean's lock screen features a photo of her and Peter cuddling but as viewers we never got to see the scene in which it was taken.

Susan revealed this is because there was no scene. Actors Lana Condor and Noah Centineo were cuddling in real life.

"That was actually one of the crew members who took that photo," she told ET Online.

"The two of them were in the green room on set at the high school location, in the area where we put the actors. They actually were sleeping on the couch in that room like that, so we just stood over them and took that picture and it’s so friggin’ cute. So yeah, we just borrowed it from our crew member. There wasn’t [a scene]. I could make something up but I actually think it’s cute that they hang out like that."

I just...

I'm getting emotional.

And so is the rest of the internet.