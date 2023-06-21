9 years on from Robin Williams' death, this is what his children's lives look like now.

To the world, Robin Williams was a comedy genius, star of movies from Good Morning, Vietnam to Mrs Doubtfire to Aladdin. To Zak, Zelda and Cody Williams, he was Dad.

A year before he died, Robin explained how he used to read the entire Narnia series out loud to his kids when they were little.

Watch: A tribute to Robin Williams. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

"I was once reading to Zelda, and she said, 'Don't do any voices. Just read it as yourself,'" he wrote in a Reddit Ask Me Anything. "So I did, I just read it straight, and she said, 'That's better.'"

Zachary, born in 1983, was Robin's son with his first wife Valerie Velardi. Robin and Valerie divorced in 1988, and the following year, Robin married Zak's nanny, Marsha Garces. At the wedding, Marsha was six months pregnant with Robin's baby. The baby was a girl, and Robin and Marsha named her Zelda, after the character from the video game The Legend Of Zelda.

(Left) Robin Williams with Valerie Velardi. (Right) Robin Williams with Marsha Garces. Image: Getty.