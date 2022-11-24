Content warning: This story includes discussion of suicide that may be distressing to some readers.

When Vanessa looks back now, she can see the warning signs. But at the time, she never expected it.

For a very long time, her husband, Franco, never had any issues with his mental health.

He was rarely ill, had a loving family, and wasn’t the type of person to let things bother him.

If he wasn't feeling his best, "he would just go for a jog, sweat it out and he'd be fine," Vanessa told Mamamia.

So when Franco woke up on an April morning in 2018 and came downstairs to tell Vanessa he was struggling, it was the last thing she expected to hear.

"He said, 'Something is terribly wrong. I feel nothing, I'm in a really bad way... you need to get me to the doctors'."

Vanessa couldn't believe the words she was hearing from her husband of 30 years.

"I was blindsided," the 53-year-old recalled.

The pair had been together since Vanessa was 21.

They spent 20 happy years travelling the world together before their daughter, Zara, was born in 2009, and joined them on their adventures. The couple later went on to work together when they started a sign supplier business in Sydney.

"When you've spent 20 years together without a child, you really do get to know each other very well."

***

After Franco opened up about how he was feeling that morning, he sought help from a GP.

It was there, in the office of a doctor he had just met, that he was diagnosed with a severe form of clinical depression and prescribed an antidepressant on the spot. He was also referred to a psychologist and a psychiatrist.