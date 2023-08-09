Why Riley Keough's Vanity Fair profile is the perfect nepo baby interview.

Actress Riley Keough is the cover star of Vanity Fair's September edition. The cover photograph displays her seated on a leather sofa in high-rise knitted pants, an intense stare fixed on her face, and the following caption printed between her widespread legs: "on growing up Presley, losing Lisa Marie, and inheriting Graceland."

It's clear from the outset that this is not an interview that's going to shy away from her blessed origins.

Keough is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, and, as is stated unabashedly in the first few paragraphs of the accompanying profile interview, the sole custodian of Graceland, which has been recently valued as being worth somewhere in the region of $US 500 million.

Listen: Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast The Spill. Post continues below audio.





The profile interview, which catches Keough in Switzerland on her 34th birthday after receiving treatment for Lyme disease, scarcely touches on her acting credits (Daisy Jones and the Six, The Girlfriend Experience, Mad Max: Fury Road) and when it does, it speaks about these projects almost as passing details to the actual intrigue: her life.

And, rare for Hollywood stars with comparable upbringings, Keough is completely happy to oblige.

The interview walks through some of the most surreal details of her life, including hiding from tourists while staying in Graceland ("The tours would start in the morning, and we would hide upstairs until they were over") to living in Neverland (Lisa Marie Presley was married to Michael Jackson briefly from 1994 to 1995).

Keough refers to her childhood as "extreme", recalling moments like when Michael Jackson shut down a toy store (in Paris or London, the actor can't quite remember) to buy her a teddy bear.

"I think he really got a kick out of being able to make people happy, in the most epic way possible, which I think he and my grandfather had in common."