Sudden deaths, short-lived marriages and MJ: Inside the Presley family's life in the spotlight.

Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 27.

Benjamin, who is the grandson of Elvis Presley, died on Sunday in Calabasas, California, from an apparent suicide.

In a statement provided to media, a representative for Lisa Marie said she was "beyond devastated" over her son's sudden death.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," the statement read.

"She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Benjamin was born to Lisa Marie and her former husband, musician Danny Keough, in 1992. He was the second child for the couple who welcomed daughter Riley, now an actress, in 1989.

As a teenager, Benjamin reportedly signed a deal with Universal Music for $5 million. He never released any music commercially.

Over the years, fans and family alike have commented on Benjamin's likeness to his late grandfather, Elvis Presley.

"Ben does look so much like Elvis," Lisa Marie said in an interview.

"He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage. Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny."