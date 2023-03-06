Does Riley Keough actually sing? All your questions about Daisy Jones & The Six, answered.

By now, you've probably heard the fanfare about Daisy Jones & The Six.

The Prime Video miniseries premiered on March 3, and it has already become one of the most talked about shows of 2023 so far.

The show is an adaptation of the bestselling book from author Taylor Jenkins Reid and it follows the story of an iconic 1970s band, fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne.

Twenty years after mysteriously calling it quits after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, the band finally agrees to tell the truth in a documentary.

Here are the answers to the questions you've pondered while watching Daisy Jones & The Six.

Is Daisy Jones & The Six based on a true story?

The short answer is 'no'.

The long answer begins with, 'well, sort of'...

Okay, so what inspired Daisy Jones & The Six?

A 70s rock band derailed by very messy personal dynamics? Of course, Daisy Jones & The Six was absolutely inspired by Fleetwood Mac.

Fleetwood Mac in 1977 (Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and John McVie). Image: Getty.