Lisa Marie Presley was born into the world's most famous family. Her life was full of tragedy.

On Friday, January 13, 2023, Lisa Marie Presley passed away. She was 54.

Her mother confirmed the news to People, saying: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the 54-year-old singer had been hospitalised after a cardiac arrest.

According to People, paramedics arrived at her California home and were reportedly able to regain a pulse before transferring her to hospital.

Just two days earlier, Lisa Marie had attended the Golden Globes with Priscilla and Elvis star Austin Butler.

Born in 1968, Lisa Marie Presley was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley with their daughter, Lisa Marie, in 1968. Image: Getty.