Riley Keough wasn't ready for another relationship. Then she met an Australian stuntman.

When Riley Keough met her future husband, she wasn't looking for a relationship.

In fact, the Daisy Jones & The Six star had only just broken up with her former Magic Mike co-star Alex Pettyfer.

The pair met before the film began, but it was a moment Pettyfer says he still remembers.

"She was the first woman in my life that I fell in love with at first sight," he told Radio Andy in 2018. "And you know what? she had this f**king crazy pink, purple hair."

"...I didn't know she was part of the film," he later recalled. "... I fell in love with her. We were dating before we even started filming."

The pair were briefly engaged before they split up for good.

Keough was filming Mad Max: Fury Road at the time and that's where she met Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen.

A year later, when they reunited to reshoot some of the film, Keough saw Smith-Petersen in a new light.