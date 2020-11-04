Reese Witherspoon was told she was 'washed up' at 36. It was a pivotal moment for her career.

In 2012, Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon was flicking through the New Yorker when she found herself name-checked in an article. Not unusual given she'd been one of Hollywood's biggest stars since the late '90s.

Only, in this article, the author was describing her - along with several other actors - as someone who was 'a big star 10 years ago'.

For Witherspoon, who was 36 at the time, it was a pivotal moment.

Watch: Our favourite old celebrity head shots. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Witherspoon found success as a teenager, starring in The Man in the Moon aged just 14, then shot to superstardom with her roles in Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde in her early and mid-20s. At 29, she won an Oscar, playing June Carter Cash in Walk The Line alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

But then... things stalled. After receiving such huge recognition, Witherspoon struggled to plot her next move.

"I was so used to being underestimated that when I was somehow accepted, I didn't know how to look at material," she told the Hollywood Reporter. "I didn't know how to make decisions and I didn't know what I wanted to say."

The problem was, roles, like Carter Cash, were scarce in Hollywood - and Witherspoon was deeply frustrated that nobody was writing complex and interesting female protagonists.

She'd seen far too many "dreadful and offensive" scripts with a lazily written female leads she didn't want to play.

While her career was floundering, her seven-year marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe collapsed.

And in the blink of an eye, she was being described as 'washed up'.

"I mean, it hurt my feelings," Witherspoon recalled. "Really, really hurt my feelings."

But it also gave her the push she needed to reimagine her career.