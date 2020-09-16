If you're looking at Reese Witherspoon wondering how she can possibly have a grown-up daughter, well, join the club. The actor's first child Ava Phillippe (who you might mistake for her twin) celebrated her 21st birthday last week - so yes, she's officially an adult and we feel old.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Reese recently opened up about becoming a mother at 22 - all while navigating life in the spotlight.

"To be completely candid, I was terrified," she shared.

"I got pregnant when I was 22 years old, and I didn’t know how to balance work and motherhood, you just do it."

Reese is one of many A-listers who started a family in their early twenties. Put it down to growing up fast, but there's always been a trend in Hollywood for taking on milestones like marriage and kids (and let's be honest, divorce) relatively young.

From Hilary Duff to Kylie Jenner, here are 12 celebrities who had their first child before 25.

Reese Witherspoon

