Search
weddings

From Ryan Phillippe to Jake Gyllenhaal: Inside Reese Witherspoon's relationships.

From her iconic role in Legally Blonde to her appearance in hit TV drama Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon has graced our screens for over 20 years. But it was her role in 90s cult classic Cruel Intentions that first shone a spotlight on her.

The hit 1999 romance film catapulted the young actress to fame and gave her the chance to work alongside her then-partner, Ryan Phillippe.

The couple, who played Sebastian Valmont and Annette Hargrove in the film, proved they had more than on-screen chemistry and went on to marry shortly after.

Alas, as is the way with young Hollywood couples, the pair eventually went their separate ways, with Witherspoon pursuing relationships with other famous names in the industry.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Your Questions Answered

Hitched

Meet Mireille

Eligible

Renya Xydis On Getting Salon Smooth Hair At Home

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Sick of tabloid drama?

Sign up for our "Mamamia The Spill" newsletter, for a smart take on everything entertainment.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout