Where are they now? The cast of Legally Blonde, 19 years since we first met Elle Woods.

Almost every Legally Blonde fan is guilty of purposefully dropping their pen in front of someone cute, so that they can ~sexily~ pick it back up.

It’s very attractive, or so Elle Woods would have us believe.

It’s been 19 years since the original Legally Blonde was released in cinemas, yet the film somehow never gets old.

The movie inspired a sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003). Then in 2007 there was a musical, which has been performed all over the world.

Most excitingly though, is the franchise is set to return to the big screen with a third movie, with Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor teaming up to write the script.

So in the name of nostalgia and preparation for what’s to come, here is what the cast of the original Legally Blonde film have been doing since 2001.

Elle Woods – Reese Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon is without a doubt the most famous face to come out of Legally Blonde.

In 2002, one year after the movie, the New Orleans born actress starred in the cult romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama.

A year later, as her career began to skyrocket, the actress announced she was separating from husband Ryan Phillippe, father of her two children, Ava and Deacon.

In the years that followed, Witherspoon starred in Walk the Line (2005) alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Water for Elephants (2011) alongside Robert Pattinson.

She dated Jake Gyllenhaal from 2007-2009, and in 2010 it was reported that she was dating Jim Toth, a talent agent. The couple married in 2011 and a year later, they welcomed their son, Tennessee.