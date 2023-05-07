From Julie Goodwin to Andy Allen: Where are the past winners of Masterchef now?

The airing of Australian MasterChef Season 15 tonight comes with bittersweet excitement. The nation is mourning the sudden death of judge Jock Zonfrillo, who passed away last week, aged just 46. After gaining permission from his family, Channel 10 has decided to air the season as a celebration of Zonfrillo’s work and life.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming season here. Post continues below.



Video via Channel 10

As we open our hearts to a new batch of hopeful chef super stars, we also want to look back and check up on how our old winners are doing.

Billie McKay, Season 14, Season 7

Season 14 was a little different, dubbed Fans & Favourites, the show brought back 12 former contestants to compete against 12 new contestants. That’s how Australia got to see their Season 7 fave and winner, Billie McKay on their screens again - and she ended up taking the title in 2022 as well. Her double win made history as McKay became the first and only two-time winner on Masterchef Australia.

Speaking to TV Week, McKay opened up about her dreams.

“It’ll definitely go towards opening up a little venue of my own. I’ve definitely realised after doing MasterChef again.That’s what I want to do, or at least try anyway, so it’ll be a huge help,” Billie revealed, after putting her passion on the back burner whilst she focussed on being a mother.