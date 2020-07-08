A stalker and a brush with homelessness: Reggie Bird's life after winning Big Brother.

In 2014, she was on a disability pension and surviving from fortnight to fortnight, but as of 2017, she was working part-time as a telemarketer, while caring for her children and campaigning towards a cure for cystic fibrosis.

It was hurtful newspaper headlines that led Bird to come out publicly about her money troubles and tell her story to Channel Nine’s A Current Affair in 2014.

She said one article in particular, claiming she was about to move into a caravan park, left her in tears.

"It really upset me, and I was just bawling my eyes out. Why, why do they have to write things like that?" she said.

In 2017, she had a brush with homelessness after facing eviction from the home she had lived in for five years.

"One day your kids are cuddled up and warm and safe and just like that, it could all be gone," she said in an interview with Woman's Day, adding she'd had nightmares since receiving an eviction notice from her landlord.

"I owe my kids a warm bed and a safe house, that’s not too much to ask, is it?"

Bird told the Not Here To Make Friends podcast that her kids ask about her Big Brother prize money.

"The kids go, 'Oh, mum, didn't you win all this prize money with Big Brother?' And I do wish in hindsight I didn't do the things I did, but I didn't know. I was living, and I lived life. I wish I had more guidance," she said.

These days, Bird works for an online platform called StarShell, which helps protect students from cyber bullying.

"It's a mental health and well-being program which blocks bullying and trolls using Artificial Intelligence. It would actually be great for the current housemates to use because it would block out all those nasty comments they receive on Twitter or Instagram," she told Now To Love.

Looking to the future.

With the revamped season of Big Brother currently airing on Channel Seven, Bird says she would be up for returning to the show and taking part in an all-star series.

"I'd love to go back into the house with past housemates," she told Now To Love. "I think the true-blue, die-hard Big Brother fans would love to see that happen."

The 46-year-old says she's enjoying watching the new season but would like to know more about the contestants' backstories.

"I'm liking it but I'd love to see more of getting to know who the housemates are. I feel like it's too fast and we don't really know their true personalities. It had to come back with a bang and I think they've done that."

