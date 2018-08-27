The most popular hair colour on Pinterest right now is the most whimsical we've ever seen.

Love all things beauty? Check out Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. To ensure you never miss an episode, subscribe to You Beauty here. It’s a blast.

When it comes to hair trends on Pinterest, things move very, very fast.

Throughout the colder months, Australians were loving everything from warm chestnut brown to ‘mulled wine’ red and even Kim Kardashian inspired icy platinum blonde.

But now, it seems we’re all obsessing over the most whimsical hair colour yet.

Yep, we’re talking fairy floss-esque pale pink.

Pinterest’s 2018 Global Beauty Report, which examines what’s trending worldwide across the platform’s 207 million beauty boards, has uncovered some pretty interesting emerging beauty trends this time around – and pink hair is certainly one of them.

According to the report, searches for pink hair are up a hefty 46 per cent in Australia.

And it’s easy to see why – it looks mesmerising.

A post shared by Schwarzkopf Professional USA (@schwarzkopfusa) on Aug 25, 2018 at 11:59am PDT