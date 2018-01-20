Experts share the haircuts and colours that will dominate 2018.

Nothing says, “new year, new me” like a fresh cut, colour or style.
While most new year’s resolutions are thrown out the window come February (gyms are… annoying), if you’re hoping to change things up in 2018, a new cut and colour is a pretty fail-safe idea.
However, it can be unbelievably tricky deciding on what you want. Luckily, three hairdressing professionals are here to provide a helping hand with their biggest hair trend predictions for 2018.
The bob is back
Tazmyn Dambrauskas of é SALON, Sydney says bobs will be back in full force.
“One of our all-time favourites! A sharp, blunt bob with a shaggy interior – breaking up the blunt bob with light shaggy layering, so that it can be undressed, textured and has lovely, natural movement.”
It’s all about the pixie
Thanks to the likes of Cara Delevingne, a pixie cut has never been more in demand.
“Short, sleek, beautiful and feminine haircuts will be back in fashion. Whether it’s a more luxe, sleeker look or an undone textured look, shorter hair is really embodying strength in femininity,” says Tazmyn.