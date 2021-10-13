If there’s one thing I know, it’s skincare. In my quest to achieve healthy looking skin in my 20s, I volunteered my face as tribute, constantly flirting with all the brands anyone was talking about.

Anytime I saw the words "improves texture", or "your secret to glowing skin!", I’d add to cart immediately. And whilst changing up my skincare routine as often as you’d change your socks isn’t what I’d recommend to anyone, it helped me go through the good, the bad and ugly.

So, you can trust me when I say, I really know my skincare and the ingredients that actually work. It’s how I navigate the vast world of beauty.

To give you what I wish I had 10 years ago, here's a bit of a beauty bible, and spotlighting one of my favourite ingredients: ceramides.

Cera… what?

Well, I’m glad you asked.

Put simply, ceramides are lipids that make up to 50% of the skin composition to form the natural skin barrier and help keep our skin barrier intact.

Due to their long-chain molecular structure, ceramides can lock moisture into our skin, and help prevent dryness and irritation.