"It's by far the best spot treatment": 7 beauty experts on pimple products that *actually* work.

Approximately no one asked for pimples to be a thing (?) but the beauty gods just went ahead and blessed us with them for some reason (??) sooo... here we are.

Breakouts suck, but what sucks more is when you drop 40 bucks on a spot treatment to find out it either does absolutely nothing, or just burns the s**t out of your skin, leaving you with a side of redness and irritation.

Watch: Here are seven ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Because the last thing we want to do is to spend money on beauty products that don't work, we decided to ask a bunch of beauty experts for the spot treatments that *actually* work IRL.

So, next time you get yourself a great big shiner, hit 'em with one of these guys:

This is by far the most effective treatment for when you can feel a massive pimple coming. These may look like a standard pimple patch, but they’re actually quite different!

Image: ZitStika