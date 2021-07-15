The sneaky "1 per cent" rule that'll stop you wasting money on skincare that doesn't work.

You know what's a real kick in the toot? When those spendy skincare products you bought didn't 👏 do 👏 a 👏 bloody 👏 thing.

Gah. It SUCKS. Especially when you've spent weeks reading up on the reviews and getting yourself all worked up into an excited mess (cya acne! bye redness! sayonara dark spots!).

The truth is, though - when it comes to skincare, a lot of us probably pay for fancy packaging and not much else.

Sad, we know.

But that's cause there's no real regulations around what kind of fancy claims and promises brands can slap on the front of packaging.

Like, just because it looks good and costs a lot of money, doesn't mean it's actually worth it... y'know?

So what's a dame to do? How do you know if the skincare products you're spending on will actually work?

Well, apparently there's one sneaky trick that'll help you stop wasting your money on over-priced products - and you're going to wish you knew about it earlier.

It's called the ✨one per cent rule✨

Heard of it?

What is the one per cent rule?

Okay, so do you know how skincare products list ingredients in order of concentration? No? Well, the closer an ingredient is to the front of the list, the more of it that's actually in the formula.

Meaning? The first ingredient is the one that makes up the biggest amount of the product (usually water), whereas the last ingredient makes up the least amount. So, greatest to least concentration.

However! In a video posted to TikTok, cosmetic chemist Javon Ford explained that there's a sneaky exception to this approach.