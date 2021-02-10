Feeling baby kicks but... not pregnant? Here's what's happening.

It's a fact universally acknowledged that when you fall pregnant, you become acutely aware of just how insane the female body is. Especially after pregnancy.

Enter: Phantom kicks.

Ever heard of this? It's basically the feeling of a baby kicking inside your stomach when you're... not pregnant.

While it sounds like something out of a Sci-Fi movie, it's actually a very common thing that happens to both women who have experienced childbirth and miscarriage.

Chrissy Teigen recently shed light on her experience of phantom fetal movements, after she suffered a miscarriage last September.

Chrissy took to Twitter to share an emotional video of her stomach subtly moving. She wrote, "look at this, I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi – it never stops."

Her followers then reacted to her tweet by sharing their stories of phantom pregnancy symptoms, proving just how many women have felt a fetal movement in their abdomen after pregnancy.

And phantom baby kicks aren't just a thing that happen right after a pregnancy. These little flutters can be felt in your stomach for days, weeks, months, or even years after.