"A lifelong love letter to my ever-protruding belly."

Dear round, protruding Belly,

How’s it hanging beneath that oversized shirt?

Ha!

OK, but seriously. I wanted to chat because I’ve had kind of an ongoing hot/cold relationship with you, and I think it’s time we sorted this out.

You’ve been with me since birth, Belly. Back then, everyone thought you were the cutest thing ever. Now, I’m not positive, but I’m pretty sure my folks used to kiss you and blow raspberries on you the way I now do with my two year-old son.

You got so much love back then. So much!

When I started elementary school, no one really mentioned you. I remember I used to do this thing where I’d walk around and pull half my shirt up, tucking my elbows into the bottom of the tee — until one girl told me that was weird, so I quit showing you off.

I didn’t think too much about you then, except to ask my mom when we were going to eat, because, well, I’ve always really enjoyed food.

It wasn’t until I started doing more “athletic” activities that I really began to notice you. I started with gymnastics. We did some tumbling, and I learned how to do cartwheels and round-houses. I had a great time.

But for some reason, I started noticing how the other girls didn’t have a belly that looked like you. Most of them were slim with bellies that were neatly tucked into their 8-year-old bodies. Kind of like Barbie didn’t have a belly, except I was always more preoccupied with the fact that she had no toes and that her feet were always pointed (what’s up with that?) (Post continues after gallery.)

